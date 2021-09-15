Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,439.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $212,892.38 and $6,439.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,850,972 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.