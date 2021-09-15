Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $195.88. 13,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,546. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.