National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,677 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,233. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

