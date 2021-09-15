National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

