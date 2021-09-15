National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

