National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 134,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.