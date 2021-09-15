National Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,596 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. 131,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $95.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.