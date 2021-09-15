National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,973 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,314. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

