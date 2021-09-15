National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,639 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 338,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,058. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.