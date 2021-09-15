National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 115,187 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,048. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

