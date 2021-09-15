National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.21. 21,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

