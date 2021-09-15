National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 114,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.40. 12,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

