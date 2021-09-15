National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 1,109,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.