National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $4,370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Olin by 48.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Olin by 129.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 2,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,798. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

