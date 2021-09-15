National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 700,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 134,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.