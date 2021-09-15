National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 659.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,531 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 826,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

