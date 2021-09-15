National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

