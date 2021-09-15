National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $70,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,600,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

