National Asset Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

