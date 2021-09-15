National Asset Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2,251.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. 9,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.