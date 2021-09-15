National Asset Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,216. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.