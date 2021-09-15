National Asset Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

