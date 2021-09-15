National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 1.74% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,709,000.

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

