National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,804,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. 107,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

