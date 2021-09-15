National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,898 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 108,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

