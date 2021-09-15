National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,416 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 571,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,748 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

