National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,085 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 338,375 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,600. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

