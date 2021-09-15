National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,260 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 125,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,700. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

