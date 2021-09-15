National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,310.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.51. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

