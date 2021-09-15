National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average of $219.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

