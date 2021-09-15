National Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,444 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,237. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

