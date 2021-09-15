National Asset Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,404. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

