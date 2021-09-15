National Bank of Canada (NA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) recently:

9/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$110.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00.

8/17/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 478,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,124. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$101.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$96.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

