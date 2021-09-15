National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.81.

NA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA stock opened at C$98.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.01. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.