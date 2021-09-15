Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GASNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

