Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GASNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
