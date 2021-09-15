Navcoin Market Cap Hits $31.37 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $31.37 million and $451,502.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005540 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032667 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00032960 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,620,299 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

