Naveen Gavini Sells 8,059 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09.

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

PINS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. 5,188,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Pinterest by 10.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pinterest by 182.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 293,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

