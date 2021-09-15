Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

