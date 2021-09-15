nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

NCNO stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

