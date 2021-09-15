nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NCNO stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.88. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,726. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

