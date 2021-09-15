Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

