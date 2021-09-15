Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEMTF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $98.75.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

