Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

