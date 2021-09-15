Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 488.3% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.51. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.66.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.