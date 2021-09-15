Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 488.3% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of RRSSF stock opened at 0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.51. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.66.
About Neometals
