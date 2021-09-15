Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $63.76. 291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

