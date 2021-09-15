Netbox Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $327,735.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $327,735.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,769,873 coins and its circulating supply is 78,154,845 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

