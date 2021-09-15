Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.62. 65,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,813. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

