New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.36.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -139.09.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

