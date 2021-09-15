New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cormark to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

NGD remained flat at $C$1.53 on Wednesday. 1,093,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

