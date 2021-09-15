New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.